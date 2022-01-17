Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Havoc ruled to be dangerous dog, will be euthanized

Valina Jackson, owner of pit bull that attacked friend in September.
Valina Jackson, owner of pit bull that attacked friend in September.(waff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pit bull named Havoc that attacked a woman in September 2021 in Guntersville has been declared a dangerous dog and will be euthanized.

Havoc attacked Teri Angel in September and Angel suffered significant injuries. In December, Havoc was found to be a dangerous dog by a municipal court in Guntersville, but his owner, Valina Jackson, filed an appeal to avoid Havoc being euthanized.

However, on Monday, the circuit court of Marshall County found that Havoc is a dangerous dog and he will be euthanized.

Jackson has also been ordered to reimburse the City of Guntersville for the costs and expenses of impounding, feeding and providing veterinary care or treatment for Havoc. Havoc is currently impounded at the Guntersville Animal Hospital.

Havoc found to be dangerous dog by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Athens man charged with vehicular homicide in Tennessee
One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
(WBRC)
Alabama legend, Jay Barker, charged with aggravated assault
One injured in Huntsville shooting, investigation underway

Latest News

Before you went to bed, and while you were sleeping, crews were working hard.
North Alabama winter weather update
A man from Semmes has been charged with murder after deputies say he killed his mother with a...
Man kills mother, wounds 2 others with samurai sword, according to sheriff’s office
DeKalb County Schools
Dekalb County Schools returning to class Tuesday
Lauderdale Co. Schools to remain virtual