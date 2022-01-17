Havoc ruled to be dangerous dog, will be euthanized

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pit bull named Havoc that attacked a woman in September 2021 in Guntersville has been declared a dangerous dog and will be euthanized.

Havoc attacked Teri Angel in September and Angel suffered significant injuries. In December, Havoc was found to be a dangerous dog by a municipal court in Guntersville, but his owner, Valina Jackson, filed an appeal to avoid Havoc being euthanized.

However, on Monday, the circuit court of Marshall County found that Havoc is a dangerous dog and he will be euthanized.

Jackson has also been ordered to reimburse the City of Guntersville for the costs and expenses of impounding, feeding and providing veterinary care or treatment for Havoc. Havoc is currently impounded at the Guntersville Animal Hospital.

