Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Cullman County Schools to determine Tuesday classes

Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks...
Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks ahead of the new JCPS school year.(Pixabay)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman County School officials are determining if students will return to class Tuesday after in-person classes were canceled due to COVID-19.

Cullman County Schools Media & Communications Specialist Ty Watwood says administrators will work to gather the number of staff members that will be out Tuesday. Watwood says the option to remain virtual will be up to the individual schools.

Cullman County Schools went virtual on Friday due to several staff members being exposed to COVID-19.

When we hear the schools’ decisions, we will update this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Athens man charged with vehicular homicide in Tennessee
We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
(WBRC)
Alabama legend, Jay Barker, charged with aggravated assault
One person was killed in a wreck on Wall Triana Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning wreck
One injured in Huntsville shooting, investigation underway

Latest News

Virtual learning
Schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages, COVID-19
Russellville City Schools transitioning to virtual learning
University of Alabama, UAB to require masks at start of spring semester
As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will...
Mask policies at North Alabama schools, universities