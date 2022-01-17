Cullman County Schools to determine Tuesday classes

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman County School officials are determining if students will return to class Tuesday after in-person classes were canceled due to COVID-19.

Cullman County Schools Media & Communications Specialist Ty Watwood says administrators will work to gather the number of staff members that will be out Tuesday. Watwood says the option to remain virtual will be up to the individual schools.

Cullman County Schools went virtual on Friday due to several staff members being exposed to COVID-19.

When we hear the schools’ decisions, we will update this story.

