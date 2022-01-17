Black ice on the roads for some spots Monday morning with scattered flurries & snow showers

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Bundle up & budget extra time if you’re leaving the house today.

It is a cold & breezy start to the morning across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s, but the wind chill is much colder. Wind chills are into the upper teens and low 20s across much of the Valley with winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph. Any water that is left over from yesterday’s rain, sleet, & snow will likely lead to some icy spots on the roads this morning. Please be sure to budget extra time to get to your destination this morning. Your car doors may even be iced shut if you parked outside. There will be some snow showers or flurries at times this morning, especially for those to the east of I-65 and Northeast Alabama. This could lead to a dusting across some communities. The afternoon will be chilly and breezy. High temperatures will be into the low to mid 30s where there is still snow on the ground, and upper 30s and low 40s where there isn’t. Wind chill will stay into the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon with gusts from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Skies this evening and overnight will begin to clear out which will lead to temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. Tuesday is looking like our nicest day of the week with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. That warmth will be aided by a south wind at 10 mph. Skies will stay sunny Tuesday, but by Wednesday the clouds and rain will be back. Wednesday temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s for some spots.

Showers and storms will move in out of the west as we move through the midday hours on Wednesday. Some rumbles of thunder and downpours will be possible. Another half of an inch of rain will be possible, with some areas seeing more than an inch. After this past weekend’s rainfall, where some spots saw 1.5 to 2 inches, we could see some localized flooding again. Overnight into Thursday we will see more cold rush in which could change over some of that rain to snowflakes early Thursday morning. No accumulation is expected with this.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

