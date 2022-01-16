Deals
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Orange Beach, Ala. (WBRC) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock was arrested overnight in Orange Beach on suspicion of domestic violence, according to Orange Beach Police.

Orange Beach Police said they responded to a domestic dispute call around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on Perdido Beach Boulevard. That’s when Hammock was taken into custody without incident. Police haven’t released the specific charge, the investigation is ongoing.

Hammock was elected in 2016. He sued the city council and the city in December after being terminated as superintendent of the city’s utility system, according to the lawsuit.

He’s currently running for Place One on the Public Service Commission.

