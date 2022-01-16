Sunday Morning Forecast

A cold rain this morning will continue throughout the next several hours of your Sunday eventually changing over to a wintry mix.

Temperatures at the moment, are holding strong in the middle 30s and 40s.

For the late morning and afternoon hours today we will have to watch to see if temperatures drop and when rain changes to sleet. Accumulation is dependent on these two factors.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with the chance at impactful weather with a Wind Advisory in effect, a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory.

Moving into next week we will see temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s with chances for rain late in the week.

