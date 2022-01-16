First Alert Forecast

Deals
Rain will change to snow this evening before ending from west to east. The biggest concern for most areas overnight and for the Monday morning commute will be patches of black ice as wet roads will freeze in some areas. In the higher terrain of northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee the travel problems will be more widespread due to higher snowfall totals. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s. Highs will stay in the 30s for Monday with scattered snow showers possible into the afternoon. Little additional accumulation is expected tomorrow. Below normal temperatures can be expected for much of the next 10 days. Rain chances return Wednesday. Have a safe night! Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

