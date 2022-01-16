Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in the shooting that left a man dead and six others injured at Bama Lanes in Montgomery has been released on bond a second time, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Tory Johnson, 23, of Montgomery, was released from the Montgomery County Detention Facility Saturday morning.

Johnson initially bonded out of jail on Sunday, Jan. 9, the same day as the shooting. At the time, his bail was set at $270,000.

On Thursday, Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord increased Johnson’s bail amount to $860,000. McCord came to the figure based on these amounts for each of the seven charges Johnson faces:

1 murder charge: $500,000

2 counts of first-degree assault: $120,000 each

4 counts of second-degree assault: $30,000 each

The bail increase came after Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey petitioned the court to increase Johnson’s bail and public outcry over Johnson’s release from jail.

This case also led to the Alabama Supreme Court issuing an order Friday to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state to $1.5 million.

It’s unclear how Johnson was able to post the increased bail on Saturday.

Jeffery Reed, 21, of Montgomery, was killed in the bowling alley shooting. Court documents indicate the six other victims suffered various wounds including:

A male who was shot in both thighs

A male who was shot in the left leg

A male who was shot in the right arm and right abdomen

A male who was shot in the left shoulder and right thigh

A female who had a bullet graze wound to the head

A male who was shot in the lower back

