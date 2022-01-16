Deals
Athens man charged with vehicular homicide in Tennessee

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - A man from Athens has been charged with several crimes after troopers say he killed a man in a car wreck.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Uziel M. Guatzozon was driving on the eastbound lane on Pulaski Highway in Lawrence County, Tennessee, at 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning. Troopers say Guatzozon drove into the westbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

Jefferson M. Whitfield, 58, was driving that other vehicle and was killed in that crash, according to investigators. According to investigation documents, Guatzozon was also injured in the wreck.

Guatzozon was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and driving without a license. Troopers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

