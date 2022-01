HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two adults and one child are displaced after a home caught fire in Huntsville Saturday evening.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the home on Glory Drive caught fire around 6:45 p.m. Officials said the fire started in the attic.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No injuries reported.

