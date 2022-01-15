Winter Weather expected Sunday

Middle Tennessee, along with Jackson and DeKalb Counties in NE AL have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning through midnight Monday morning.

The rest of North Alabama is under a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight Monday. Cold rain showers will stay with us overnight into Sunday morning, a Wind advisory is in effect through Sunday morning with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour expected. Rain will turn to snow from west to east on Sunday with mostly light accumulations under 1 inch for the majority of North AL. Areas of NE AL and Middle TN can see 2 to 4 inches of snowfall with this event. Snow will mainly stick to grassy and elevated surfaces initially. The heavy wet snow may down some trees and power lines so power outages cannot be ruled out.

Slick and icy roads will be possible for Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow will end late Sunday night with gradual clearing into Monday. Temperatures will likely go back above freezing by mid-morning Monday and we will see improving road conditions.

A few flurries will be possible Monday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers will be likely on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.