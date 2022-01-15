Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Winter Weather expected Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Snow
WAFF Snow(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Middle Tennessee, along with Jackson and DeKalb Counties in NE AL have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning through midnight Monday morning.

The rest of North Alabama is under a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight Monday. Cold rain showers will stay with us overnight into Sunday morning, a Wind advisory is in effect through Sunday morning with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour expected. Rain will turn to snow from west to east on Sunday with mostly light accumulations under 1 inch for the majority of North AL. Areas of NE AL and Middle TN can see 2 to 4 inches of snowfall with this event. Snow will mainly stick to grassy and elevated surfaces initially. The heavy wet snow may down some trees and power lines so power outages cannot be ruled out.

Slick and icy roads will be possible for Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow will end late Sunday night with gradual clearing into Monday. Temperatures will likely go back above freezing by mid-morning Monday and we will see improving road conditions.

A few flurries will be possible Monday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers will be likely on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Proctor Circle & Tuxedo Drive
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Huntsville
We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested and charged with murder.
Albertville woman arrested and charged for Marshall County murder
Steve Finley
Madison County Sheriff investigator passes away from COVID complications
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama

Latest News

Winter Weather Products
Winter Weather expected Sunday
Saturday morning's weather forecast
Snow Forecast
Saturday Morning Forecast
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10