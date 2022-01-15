Saturday Morning Forecast

Mild temperatures across the Valley this morning with lows in the 40s & 30s. We are seeing some light rain trying to make its way in from the west, but mostly overcast to start off your weekend.

Temps will warm up slightly in the next few hours with the 40s and possibly the 50s on deck. More rain will move in this morning and afternoon.

Sunday looks to be interesting with quite the weather setup. Sunday, the day we are keeping an eye on, looks to have cooler temperatures and supporting the likelihood of seeing rain change to snow.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with the chance at impactful weather. At the moment, it looks like rain will change to snow sometime in the morning hours and will push from west to east. A WIND ADVISORY has been placed over the Valley from this evening through Monday. a WINTER WEATHER WATCH is in effect for Jackson and Dekalb counties Sunday into Monday.

Moving into next week we will see temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s with chances for rain late in the week.

