Russellville authorities investigating suspicious death

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Russellville are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to the Russellville police chief, crews arrived at the scene of a fire at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say a storage unit was on fire and three cars were blocking firefighters from reaching the blaze. As crews began to move the cars, they discovered a body of a man inside one for them.

Officials believe the man did not live there but did rent space at the storage unit he would use to work on cars.

Police say they believe the fire started from some sort of heat source inside the storage unit.

An identity has not been released as investigators try to determine who this man was.

