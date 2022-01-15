Police arrest two teens in connection with deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says officers have arrested two teenagers they say were involved in a shooting that left one dead and another in the hospital fighting for his life.

An unnamed 17-year-old and 19-year-old Darion Nelson were both booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with several violent crimes. The 17-year-old was charged with capital murder and first-degree assault, Nelson was charged with felony murder.

Authorities say the charges come from a shooting that occurred Thursday night shortly before 11 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. HPD says one of those victims, 31year-old Michael Sykes sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital and is still there fighting for his life. The second victim, 20-year-old Montell Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.