Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters in New York found themselves in a much colder situation than usual when they showed up to rescue a dog trapped out on a frozen river.

The Plainville Fire Department had to send out some of their own to rescue a mischievous dog from a frozen river near Syracuse.

They say he got trapped on ice while chasing geese this week.

That’s when his leash got stuck, preventing him from coming back to solid ground.

The firefighters crawled across the ice to get the little guy unstuck and bring him back to safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Proctor Circle & Tuxedo Drive
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Huntsville
We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested and charged with murder.
Albertville woman arrested and charged for Marshall County murder
Steve Finley
Madison County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of beloved colleague
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe
This image from video provided by Mikey B shows a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant,...
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Red light cameras in Huntsville
Huntsville city council to consider red light camera enforcement