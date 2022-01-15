Deals
No arrests made in connection to Fort Payne man’s death

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been almost two weeks since the death of a Fort Payne man and no one has been arrested for the crime.

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, officers responded to reports of an altercation with shots fired in the 1000 block of Gault Ave.

When medics arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m., they found Randell Meyers dead.

He was 44 at the time of his death, but today he would have turned 45.

Chief Davis with FPPD says the investigation is being conducted by the Fort Payne Detective Division, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office and Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics.

The family says the hardest part is knowing justice has not been served.

“That has probably been the hardest part. Losing a loved one is always hard, but when someone is murdered and no one is being held accountable it is even harder. That’s all we want. No charges have been made. The family has been kept in the dark. We don’t know anything,” said Randell Meyers’ niece, Kayla Hendry.

The family has created a petition called, #JusticeForRandellMeyers. You can find the link here.

