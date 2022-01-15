Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a woman has been charged after her two-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself on Tuesday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Krishana Danyell Small is charged with manslaughter after the death of Kyler Small. Police say Kyler found a family member’s weapon and shot it. This happened in the 1400 block of 26th Avenue. Kyler was taken Children’s Hospital where he died.

Small turned herself in at 5:30pm on January 14th. She bonded out of jail about an hour after she turned herself in. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Birmingham Criminal Attorney Roger Appell said manslaughter is a lesser charge than murder.

Appell is not involved in this case, but he said based on the charge, it’s likely that someone was negligent with where the gun was placed or how it was stored.

He said even if it is an accident, parents can still be held legally responsible and gun owners with children should take this as a reminder.

“The district attorneys office is sort of making a message here,” Appell said. “Listen folks, if you are going to have a gun in the house and you have children, you better protect those children from the gun. If you don’t, this is what is going to happen to you.”

Appell said if found guilty, the maximum sentence for manslaughter in Alabama is 20 years and the minimum is two years.

