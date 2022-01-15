Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mother charged after toddler dies in accidental shooting in Hueytown

By WBRC Staff and Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a woman has been charged after her two-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself on Tuesday.

Authorities say 23-year-old Krishana Danyell Small is charged with manslaughter after the death of Kyler Small. Police say Kyler found a family member’s weapon and shot it. This happened in the 1400 block of 26th Avenue. Kyler was taken Children’s Hospital where he died.

Small turned herself in at 5:30pm on January 14th. She bonded out of jail about an hour after she turned herself in. Her bond was set at $30,000.

Birmingham Criminal Attorney Roger Appell said manslaughter is a lesser charge than murder.

Appell is not involved in this case, but he said based on the charge, it’s likely that someone was negligent with where the gun was placed or how it was stored.

He said even if it is an accident, parents can still be held legally responsible and gun owners with children should take this as a reminder.

“The district attorneys office is sort of making a message here,” Appell said. “Listen folks, if you are going to have a gun in the house and you have children, you better protect those children from the gun. If you don’t, this is what is going to happen to you.”

Appell said if found guilty, the maximum sentence for manslaughter in Alabama is 20 years and the minimum is two years.

fmovies

***Press Release*** At 11:35am today, Hueytown Police and Fire responded to the 1400 block of 26th Avenue on a report...

Posted by Hueytown Police Department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection of Proctor Circle & Tuxedo Drive
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Huntsville
We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested and charged with murder.
Albertville woman arrested and charged for Marshall County murder
Steve Finley
Madison County Sheriff investigator passes away from COVID complications
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama

Latest News

Star Super Market in Huntsville
Grocery store shortages are back again and COVID isn’t the only culprit
Authorities in Russellville are working to determine how a man died after his body was found...
Russellville authorities investigating suspicious death
The Southeast is preparing for some winter weather this weekend with some places possibly...
Snow expected in the Southeast this weekend
Make sure you know when severe weather is in your area by downloading the First Alert Weather...
Download the First Alert Weather app
Red light cameras in Huntsville
Huntsville city council to consider red light camera enforcement