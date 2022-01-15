Deals
MLK Day celebrations across North Alabama

(WCJB)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across the nation will gather on Monday, Jan. 17 to celebrate and commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King played a vital role in fighting for equal rights in America.

If you are looking for ways to celebrate Dr. King’s holiday, WAFF 48 News has compiled a list of events you can attend. A full list can be found below:

37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Celebration

  • The Delta Theta Lambda Education Foundation of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will host a virtual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Celebration on Jan.17 starting at 8 a.m.

29th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Awards Breakfast

  • The Decatur Morgan County Minority Development Association will host its annual scholarship awards breakfast on Jan. 17 at Ingalls Harbor Decatur. WAFF 48′s Margo Gray will be MCing this event, which is set to start at 7:30 a.m. This event will be streamed live on social media. Click here for more details.

Athens-Limestone Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March

  • The Athens-Limestone MLK holiday march will kick off with a march at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17. The march will start at the Limestone County Courthouse and end at the Veterans Museum. This event will be streamed live on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3GmGMO5

Athens-Limestone Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Program

  • The Athens-Limestone MLK Holiday program will be held directly after the march at 9:30 a.m. at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives. Students who entered the essay contest will read their essays and receive their awards. Those who entered the art contest will receive their awards.

30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

  • The Kappa Nu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will host a unity breakfast on Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. The event will be presented virtually on Facebook and WZZA.

Martin Luther King Remembrance March at University of North Alabama

  • A welcome and program will be held on the front steps of the Wendell W. Gunn Commons on Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. The annual march will take place through UNA’s campus and end at the Guillot University Center Atrium. There will be boxed lunches available and information presented by the UNA Black Studies program on ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

Hosting an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King? Share it with us at news@waff.com.

