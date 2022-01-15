Deals
Madison County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of beloved colleague

Steve Finley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved colleague Friday night.

Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator Steve Finley passed away Friday afternoon. Finley served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years; he served 20 of those years as a criminal investigator.

“His loss will be deeply felt in the department and the community,” said MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson. “Please keep Investigator Finley’s family and the MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers as e navigate through this difficult time.”

WAFF 48 has not received any details on the cause of Finley’s death at this time.

