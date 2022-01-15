Grocery store shortages are back again and COVID isn’t the only culprit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably seen bare shelves and dwindling supplies.

Is it inflation, supply chain problems, a lagging workforce or rising covid cases, or all of it?

“The problems we have been having recently are different than the problems we were having this time last year,” said Star Super Market employee, Steve Hammer.

Gone are the days of panic buying to now just items not there to buy. Impacting produce and meat and packaged goods like cereal.

Hammer says from what they have observed it appears it’s not the products themselves causing the lack of inventory, but a lack of packaging.

“Like the little CapriSun’s… All that kind of stuff is individually packaged inside the boxes. We believe there is some type of an issue with the packaging itself to put go put the liquid inside of…” said Hammer.

While items are harder to find, many also cost more with rising inflation.

“Empty shelves are causing the inflation. Things are in short supply because of the pandemic. Of course, if you are a story and you have very little of something left you are going to raise the price on them because you need to slow down people buying them,” said UAH Economics Professor, Dr. Wafa Orman.

Inflation rose by seven percent in 2021, the biggest increase in 40 years.

Dr. Orman says there are several factors causing this: supply chain issues, government relief funding flooding the market, and low-interest rates.

“We are one of the few countries in the world that have come out of this pandemic with a growing economy. The labor market is booming. It is a great time to be out there looking for a job. But, prices are increasing. That is the downside now we have inflation,” said Orman.

Dr. Orman says she is optimistic about the future. She says the Feds have an array of tools to start combating inflation, like slowly starting to raise interest rates. She says the Feds will have this under control in the next year.

