Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Girls Inc. of Huntsville kicks off ‘Fuel Her Fire’ campaign

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed 2022 as the “Year of the Girl!”

Mayor Tommy Battle honored Girls Inc. of Huntsville on Friday morning for its 50th anniversary. The non-profit kicked off the Fuel Her Fire campaign which aims to tackle learning loss by changing the lives of approximately 3,000 girls across North Alabama.

Girls Inc.
Girls Inc.(Girls Inc. of Huntsville)

“The needs of girls have evolved and so have we,” said leaders with Girl Inc. of Huntsville. “From offering homework help and cooking, Girl Inc. now helps girls overcome systemic issues and learn to become advocates.”

Girls Inc.
Girls Inc.(Girls Inc. of Huntsville)

The organization has offered programs that focus on STEM, economic/financial literacy, leadership and healthy living. The organization also provides research-based programming, a pro-girl environment and long-lasting mentoring relationships.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
Intersection of Proctor Circle & Tuxedo Drive
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Huntsville
One killed in fire on 111 Tres Drive
One man dead following Moores Mill house fire
Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested and charged with murder.
Albertville woman arrested and charged for Marshall County murder
HPD's Mark McMurray and ALEA's Jason Peek speak to the media on Thursday.
HPD, ALEA officials issue statements on murder investigation involving former officer

Latest News

MLK Day celebrations across North Alabama
48 News exclusive with Sheffield Police Officer Max Dotson
Police officer injured in deadly shooting reflects on fallen fellow officer
Rick Carter
Charge dismissed against former Athens High School principal
Havoc
The fate of Havoc remains in the judge’s hand after court hearing