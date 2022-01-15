Girls Inc. of Huntsville kicks off ‘Fuel Her Fire’ campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed 2022 as the “Year of the Girl!”

Mayor Tommy Battle honored Girls Inc. of Huntsville on Friday morning for its 50th anniversary. The non-profit kicked off the Fuel Her Fire campaign which aims to tackle learning loss by changing the lives of approximately 3,000 girls across North Alabama.

“The needs of girls have evolved and so have we,” said leaders with Girl Inc. of Huntsville. “From offering homework help and cooking, Girl Inc. now helps girls overcome systemic issues and learn to become advocates.”

The organization has offered programs that focus on STEM, economic/financial literacy, leadership and healthy living. The organization also provides research-based programming, a pro-girl environment and long-lasting mentoring relationships.

