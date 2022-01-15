Former Huntsville Police officer held multiple courtsey officer positions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is gathering new information about 28-year-old, former Huntsville Police officer, David McCoy. McCoy is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend, who was 7 months pregnant with his child.

This happened at the Weston Ranch Apartments, where McCoy who was a courtesy officer for the apartment complex and was off-duty at the time.

A 26-year old pregnant, Courtney Spraggins was found dead at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10 with a gunshot wound to the head. Spraggins was in her car in the parking lot of Weston Ranch Apartments in Madison.

The same apartment complex where her boyfriend, David McCoy lived as a courtesy officer, and he’s been a courtesy officer before at Country Club Apartments in Huntsville from August 2020 to April 2021.

The manager at Country Club Apartments who wished not to go on camera, tells WAFF McCoy was let go for not performing his duties after 8 months.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray says there were no red flags during McCoy’s 2.5 years on the force.

“Prior to this incident had there been any complaints about McCoy?” asked WAFF Reporter, Kailey Schuyler.

“Complaints…? I don’t know…” responded Chief McMurray.

“Did anyone mention any concerns or anything about his mental health?” asked Schuyler.

“No, none,” said Chief McMurray.

The manager at Country Club Apartments told me, HPD knows all about why McCoy was fired.

President of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police, Everette Johnson says a courtesy officer has to be approved through their department.

And the agreement could range from living rent-free or an extra boost to an officer’s pay, in exchange for keeping everyone in the community safe and being a deterrent for crime.

“The company that was hiring the officer would go into contract with the city to utilize that service and part of that is they would pay a fee to cover any type of administrative issues or the use of the equipment the officer would bring with them to that job,” said Johnson.

Johnson says HPD would likely know about the termination.

“I would imagine that if the company is not happy with the officer’s performance they would notify the agency of what that officer was doing,” said Johnson.

Sources tell us, McCoy also had a fiancee...The manager confirmed to me that both women were around while he lived there.

Spraggins mother also told me McCoy was taking medication for PTSD.

We’re waiting to see if HPD will hand over McCoy’s personnel to learn more about his time on the force.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.