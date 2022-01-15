The fate of Havoc remains in the judge’s hand after court hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, a bench trial hearing was held at the Marshall County courthouse.

Several witnesses took the stand to testify in the case of Havoc. Havoc is accused of attacking Teri Angel in Guntersville in September of last year.

Valina Jackson is the owner of Havoc and was at home when the incident happened.

The judge, originally ruled Havoc should be put down, but Jackson filed an appeal. Now he will decide if Havoc is considered dangerous and if should be put down under Emily’s Law.

During testimony, several employees from animal shelters in Marshall County stated that Havoc has displayed aggressive behavior since he attacked Angel.

Jackson’s brother and son both took the stand and testified that they never saw Havoc act aggressively.

Marshall County Animal Control officer Kevin Hooks gave testimony that he conducted behavior tests on Havoc after the attack on Angel and deemed him not dangerous.

Jackson however was advised by an attorney to not testify.

“She didn’t see the bite, that was behind her. So, she can’t contribute there, and she can’t contribute to whether her injuries were serious physical injury or just a regular injury” said Sam Bone.

City prosecutor Kelsey Yoste showed photos of Angel’s injuries in court and says she is hopeful that she receives justice.

“She had to do this trial twice, now she has suffered trauma, serious injury, she has a lot of recovering to do and ongoing pain and hope this will come to an end soon with the right outcome,” said Yoste.

The judge did not make a ruling but says he hopes to come to a verdict soon.

