Charge dismissed against former Athens High School principal

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Athens High School principal will face one less federal charge, according to court documents.

Rick Carter is accused of participating in a multi-year scheme to boost enrollment and obtain additional funds, including, personal funds.

According to documents, a judge dismissed one of his fraud charges. Carter still faces eight counts for conspiracy to defraud the federal government and wire fraud.

He and other former educators are accused of purposely inflating enrollment numbers by adding the names of private-school students to their virtual classes in order to pocket tax dollars.

Former Athens City Schools superintendent, Trey Holladay agreed to a plea deal in December 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

Carter’s trial begins on Feb. 7.

