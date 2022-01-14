Schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages, COVID-19
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several school systems across the Valley are transitioning to virtual learning due to an increase in absences from students and staff as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.
Find a list of schools transitioning to virtual learning here:
- Decatur City Schools {Jan.14 - Jan. 21}
- Hartselle City Schools {Jan. 14 - Jan. 18}
- Lauderdale County Schools {Jan. 14}
- Lawrence County Schools {Jan. 18 - Jan. 21}
- Muscle Shoals City Schools {Jan. 14}
- Russellville City Schools {Jan. 13 - Jan. 21}
Mask policies for students and teachers are constantly being evaluated. Click here for a list of those policies in schools, colleges and universities in north Alabama.
