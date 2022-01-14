Deals
Schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages, COVID-19

Virtual learning
(WRDW)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several school systems across the Valley are transitioning to virtual learning due to an increase in absences from students and staff as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Find a list of schools transitioning to virtual learning here:

Mask policies for students and teachers are constantly being evaluated. Click here for a list of those policies in schools, colleges and universities in north Alabama.

