Schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages, COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several school systems across the Valley are transitioning to virtual learning due to an increase in absences from students and staff as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Find a list of schools transitioning to virtual learning here:

Mask policies for students and teachers are constantly being evaluated. Click here for a list of those policies in schools, colleges and universities in north Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.