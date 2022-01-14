School districts moving to virtual due to staffing shortages

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County, Lauderdale County, and Franklin County all have school districts having to deal with staff shortages due to COVID-19.

Russellville city schools started virtual classes today and will continue tomorrow. Muscle Shoals City Schools and Lauderdale County Schools will transition to virtual tomorrow.

Muscle Shoals Superintendent Chad Holden tells WAFF they’ve had to use a lot of interventionists and other professionals as substitutes.

He said their student positivity rate comparing Omicron to Delta is about the same but as for staffing, it’s something they’ve never had to navigate.

”We saw that the high number of adult absences was affecting in-person learning to the point that we couldn’t operate officially and so we made the decision to go remote on Friday,” said Holden.

Russellville Superintendent, Heath Grimes, said on Friday there were 95 faculty and students out and as of yesterday. He had 205 people out, in isolation and quarantine, and more than 325 people out today.

”I want us to be in person but I felt like in order to have a great remainder of the semester, maybe this pause in-person instruction can help us get back,” said Grimes.

