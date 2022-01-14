On the road to Miss Alabama USA, Lauren Gray doesn’t let obstacles get in the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Miss Flint River is getting ready for her debut on the Miss Alabama USA stage where she will be one of the first women to compete in a wheelchair.

Lauren Gray is one of 34 women competing in Miss Alabama USA 2022. Gray currently holds the title of Miss Flint River USA and says she is excited about her first big pageant.

Gray was born with Arthrogryposis, a disorder that affects the muscles and joints in a person’s body. She hasn’t let that get in the way though. Recently, her friends brought up the idea of competing in the Miss Alabama USA pageant, encouraging her to promote a positive message.

She was hesitant at first, but after taking some time to think and pray about the decision, she knew that big stage would be a good place to share an even better message.

It’s not always an easy road though. With arthrogryposis, Gray faces obstacles in her life that most people don’t.

“Ever since I was little I have had obstacles thrown in my way. Whether it was my own disability, other people in my way, I’ve had to overcome many things in my life. But I’m standing here today because I’ve overcome all those obstacles and I know I’m going to continue to have to do that and that’s okay,” Gray said.

Her platform shares the same message, “Don’t let obstacles get in the way.” It’s a message she holds close to her heart and wants to share with others.

“That’s part of why I want to do Miss Alabama, I want to tell everyone, don’t worry about those obstacles, you can overcome them no matter what they are,” Gray says.

With her words of wisdom and constant encouragement, it’s no surprise so many people are excited for Gray and her experience with Miss Alabama USA.

She says while she is excited to wear a beautiful evening gown, she is most looking forward to having fun with others and spreading a message of positivity.

You can keep up with Gray on her Facebook page, Miss Flint River USA where she posts updates and even has some shoutouts from celebs supporting her. You can vote for Gray for the People’s Choice Award at the link here.

And if you want to watch Gray in the pageant on January 14 and 15, head to MissAlabamaUSA.com. The curtain opens at 7:30 PM!

