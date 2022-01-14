Deals
One man killed and another with life-threatening injuries after shootout

Intersection of Proctor Circle & Tuxedo Drive
Intersection of Proctor Circle & Tuxedo Drive(WAFF)
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead and another was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shootout late Thursday night near the intersection of Proctor Circle and Tuxedo Drive.

Police say these two men were the only people involved in the incident.

Police arrived on the scene at 10:58 p.m. They responded to calls from neighbors hearing gunshots. They say they found one man dead in the car and the other was right next to the car with gunshot wounds.

HEMSI brought the second man to Huntsville Hospital to go into surgery for her serious injuries.

Police say they don’t know much about the men or incident so far. They say both men are in their early 20s.

They are trying to figure out who the man in the car was. Officers say he didn’t have any kind of identification on him.



