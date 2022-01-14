Muscle Shoals multimillion-dollar development breaks ground

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for a multimillion-dollar development that developer Chad Baker hopes will become the epicenter of Muscle Shoals.

“Muscle Shoals unlike our other cities, we really don’t have a downtown area or community. It’s kind of spread out with some main streets. That’s what we’re trying to offer here, is a place where folks and go and stay,” said Chad Baker.

They broke ground on this development that will span 86 acres The development will feature 209 single-family homes, 65 townhomes, and up to 60 commercial storefronts. A grocery store, boutique shopping, and up to four big-box retailers are among the commercial storefronts that developers are hoping to bring to Muscle Shoals.

With all of this, Baker said it’ll also bring in more jobs.

“With this size project I do believe that it’ll create an opportunity for industry here seeing that we are able to provide housing,” said Baker.

So it’s a piece of land now, but will be built in five phases over the course of five to seven years.

Baker said they plan to start the process in the late spring.

Right down developers haven’t said which box stores and boutiques are coming to the area but they say there’s already a lot of interest.

“Our first two buildings will be around 20 thousand square feet and will be split up in sections and so far from what we understand the verbal commitments, those will be full as soon as we get those underway,” said Baker.

