Finally Friday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST
For your finally Friday… the afternoon is looking seasonal with temperatures in the 50s. Mix of sun and clouds once again for the Valley but no real threats of rain.

Tonight, lows will be mild and in the middle 30s.

Saturday and Sunday look to be interesting with quite the weather setup. Saturday, highs will be in the 40s and 50s as a cold rain pushes through. Rain is all we expect through the daylight hours of your Saturday with temperatures holding strong. Sunday, the day we are keeping an eye on, looks to have cooler temperatures and supporting the likelihood of seeing rain change to snow with accumulation.

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY given the chance at impactful weather. At the moment it looks like rain will change to snow sometime in the early morning hours and will push from west to east. No watches or warnings have been issued at this time, but road conditions for traveling throughout the weekend will not be ideal. We could see some heavy bands of snow move in- Check in for the latest updates on your weekend forecast.

Moving into next week we will see temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s with chances for rain late in the week.

