A dry & mild Friday ahead of a wet & wintry weekend; First Alert Sunday for winter weather

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Happy Friday! Our quiet and mostly dry week continues today but there are big changes around the corner.

Let’s start with the weekend. The First Alert is out for Sunday as we have potential of rain changing to snow during the day which could cause some travel issues. Before we get to the winter weather, we will see rain Saturday afternoon as the system begin. Temperatures will be too warm on Saturday to promote any winter weather with high temperatures around 50-degrees. Overnight into Sunday is when the real details to the storm will start. The center of the system will get closer and then passes to our south. This will aid in pulling in colder air for the remainder of the day Sunday. As that colder air filters in, it will assist in the changeover from rain to a wintry mix or snow to close out the day.

There are still many questions and concerns over how fast that changeover will occur and if there will be enough cold air while the moisture is still in place to lead to accumulation. However, it does look like we will see snowfall of some sort. Models are trending more towards accumulating snowfall for most of the Valley, but it is still early. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer and confidence begins to climb.

As for today, your Friday will be mild and cloudy. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph. Not much sunshine today as clouds build through the middle of the day and into the evening. Temperatures tonight will be into the mid to upper 30s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

