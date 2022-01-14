Defense attorneys in murder case involving former officer file motions to lift seal, gag orders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has granted the withdrawal of gag and seal orders requested by defense attorneys for former Huntsville Police Department officer David McCoy.

On Friday, District Court Judge Alison Austin granted the defense attorneys’ requests for seal and gag orders. The defense had previously filed requests for a seal and gag order, but reversed the request and granted a withdrawal.

McCoy has been charged with capital murder for the death of his girlfriend on Jan. 7 who was seven months pregnant.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.