Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
One killed in fire on 111 Tres Drive
One man dead following Moores Mill house fire

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile in third launch this...
South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile in third launch this month
A Wisconsin judge is poised to decide Friday, Jan 14, 2022, whether Brooks, accused of plowing...
Judge to decide if Wisconsin parade suspect will stand trial
Covid-19 vaccines
Arab City Schools Superintendent, ADPH official respond to COVID surge
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills