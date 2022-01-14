Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Breakdown of potential rain, snow this weekend

Here is the current forecast (as of 12PM Friday, January 14, 2022) for the Tennessee Valley....
Here is the current forecast (as of 12PM Friday, January 14, 2022) for the Tennessee Valley. This is subject to change.(WAFF 48)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, we can expect to see a cold rain move in and hover over the area throughout the morning and afternoon hours of the day. Going into the evening as temperatures begin to drop is where we could see the wintry mix kick in.

There remains a lot of uncertainty with the weekend storm but there is enough concern for it to have a big impact in North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. Hazardous driving conditions develop as we get later into the day on Sunday once temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

For this reason, we are going with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Most of Sunday morning the temperatures will likely hold in the middle 30s as the rain begins to change over to snow from west to east.  By late morning we could have bands of heavier snow or sleet develop and this could allow temperatures to drop below freezing and allow more accumulation of snow.  Right now, 1-3″ of snow can be expected in much of our viewing area.  In areas where heavy snow sets up, we could see double that number.

This continues to be a developing situation.  Black ice on areas roads Sunday night into Monday can be expected regardless of snowfall totals.  Those planning on traveling this weekend should be prepared for hazardous driving conditions across parts of northern Mississippi, north Alabama, Tennessee, and north Georgia.

Moving into next week we will see temperatures bounce back into the 40s  and 50s with additional chances for rain late in the week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are expecting snow across the Tennessee Valley this Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
Intersection of Proctor Circle & Tuxedo Drive
One man killed and another with life-threatening injuries after shootout
One killed in fire on 111 Tres Drive
One man dead following Moores Mill house fire
Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested and charged with murder.
Albertville woman arrested and charged for Marshall County murder
HPD's Mark McMurray and ALEA's Jason Peek speak to the media on Thursday.
HPD, ALEA officials issue statements on murder investigation involving former officer

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Saturday into Sunday
Finally Friday Forecast
WAFF Friday morning weather forecast
WAFF Friday morning weather forecast
A dry & mild Friday ahead of a wet & wintry weekend; First Alert Sunday for winter weather