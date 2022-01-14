Breakdown of potential rain, snow this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, we can expect to see a cold rain move in and hover over the area throughout the morning and afternoon hours of the day. Going into the evening as temperatures begin to drop is where we could see the wintry mix kick in.

There remains a lot of uncertainty with the weekend storm but there is enough concern for it to have a big impact in North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. Hazardous driving conditions develop as we get later into the day on Sunday once temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

For this reason, we are going with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. Most of Sunday morning the temperatures will likely hold in the middle 30s as the rain begins to change over to snow from west to east. By late morning we could have bands of heavier snow or sleet develop and this could allow temperatures to drop below freezing and allow more accumulation of snow. Right now, 1-3″ of snow can be expected in much of our viewing area. In areas where heavy snow sets up, we could see double that number.

This continues to be a developing situation. Black ice on areas roads Sunday night into Monday can be expected regardless of snowfall totals. Those planning on traveling this weekend should be prepared for hazardous driving conditions across parts of northern Mississippi, north Alabama, Tennessee, and north Georgia.

Moving into next week we will see temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s with additional chances for rain late in the week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.