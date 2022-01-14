Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Arab City Schools Superintendent, ADPH official respond to COVID surge

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Arab City Schools are requiring that all students and staff there wear face coverings after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Managing COVID cases in the school district has been quite the challenge for Arab City Schools Superintendent Jonny Berry. In just one week, he says cases increased from 24 to 56. Now, mandatory masks are in place for all faculty and students.

He says 8 staff members are currently out, which is a concern to help keep students in the classroom.

“Now there are more who are out awaiting tests, the biggest concern that got us to this point is that we had bus drivers that were starting to get sick. So, if we can’t get students here, we are going to have a problem. But fortunately, the bus drivers that we have on the positive list are coming back tomorrow,” said Berry.

The mask mandate will stay in place until Jan. 21. Berry says they will see how numbers are then, and then decide if they will extend the mandate.

Right now, there are 16,000 school-related, active COVID-19 cases across the state.

Regionally, 2,000 adults and 70 children are in hospitals with covid and

13 people are in the ICU, and a few are on ventilators.

That’s according to ADPH Northern District Medical Officer Wes Stubblefield.

“Research is showing that this particular variant of the virus is very infectious, possibly two to three times more than the delta variant, which is more infectious than the original variant and much more infectious than the flu. So, it’s still a very infectious illness and spreads rapidly among close contacts, household members, and crowded situations,” said Stubblefield.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
One killed in fire on 111 Tres Drive
One man dead following Moores Mill house fire

Latest News

Man faces several drug charges
Man faces several drug charges
Schools impacted by COVID-19
Schools impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19 impacting schools in the Shoals
School districts moving to virtual due to staffing shortages
Multi-million dollar development groundbreaking
Muscle Shoals multimillion-dollar development breaks ground