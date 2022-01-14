Deals
Albertville woman arrested and charged for Marshall County murder

Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested and charged with murder.
Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested and charged with murder.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting that occurred in Albertville on Thursday night.

Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirmed that Kathy Lynn Wright, 53, of Albertville has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of Christopher Allen Wright. When deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas Police Department arrived at the scene, Christopher Wright was found outside of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kathy Wright is being held with no bond at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

