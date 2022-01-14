Albertville woman arrested and charged for Marshall County murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting that occurred in Albertville on Thursday night.

Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirmed that Kathy Lynn Wright, 53, of Albertville has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of Christopher Allen Wright. When deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas Police Department arrived at the scene, Christopher Wright was found outside of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kathy Wright is being held with no bond at this time.

