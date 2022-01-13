Trinity man charged with first-degree rape, sodomy

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape and sodomy in Morgan County after officers responded to reports of a sexual assault in 2021.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 20th Avenue on April 20, 2021, in reference to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a different location on or around April 19, 2021. The victim later received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told officers she was sexually assaulted by a man white male. Investigators determined Cody Wayne Terry, 27, of Trinity was the suspect in this incident. Terry’s DNA was confirmed to be consistent with the DNA found on the victim on Nov. 9, 2021.

Terry was arrested and charged on Jan. 12 with first-degree rape and sodomy. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.