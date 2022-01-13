Thursday Evening Forecast

Highs in the 50s for your late afternoon today. Scattered light rain for your late afternoon and possibly into your early evening hours. Eventually we will see this clear out overnight.

Tonight, lows are in the 30s hovering right around that freezing mark across North Alabama.

We finish off the workweek with highs holding near average and in the 50s.

Saturday into Sunday brings the threat of rain switching over to snow showers... We are also seeing the possibility of a wintry mix move in for your Sunday morning and afternoon. A FIRST ALERT has been put on Sunday.

Monday brings sunshine for your Holiday with highs in the 40s.

