Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Highs in the 50s for your late afternoon today. Scattered light rain for your late afternoon and possibly into your early evening hours. Eventually we will see this clear out overnight.

Tonight, lows are in the 30s hovering right around that freezing mark across North Alabama.

We finish off the workweek with highs holding near average and in the 50s.

Saturday into Sunday brings the threat of rain switching over to snow showers... We are also seeing the possibility of a wintry mix move in for your Sunday morning and afternoon. A FIRST ALERT has been put on Sunday.

Monday brings sunshine for your Holiday with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
Crews respond to car, structure fire at FedEx in Madison

Latest News

2021 Recap: Yearly Weather Review for North Alabama
Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
48 First Alert Forecast: Showers for some today, winter weather possible this weekend
Seasonably mild day ahead with eyes on a winter storm this weekend