Seasonably mild day ahead with eyes on a winter storm this weekend

Happy Thursday! Slight warmer out there to start today but we are still in winter.

Expecting another seasonable day out there today with temperatures climbing from the 30s this morning into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. A few more clouds out there today, but we should still see some sunshine. A quick moving low pressure system from the northwest will sweep through today with enough energy to bring some spots a few isolated showers this afternoon, but a majority of the Valley will stay dry. Wind today will be breezy at times, gusting from the west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

The First Alert is out for Sunday due to the potential of winter weather as we round out the weekend. Saturday will be the beginning of the event and start as all rain during the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be too warm on Saturday to promote any winter weather. Highs Friday and Saturday will be around 50-degrees. Overnight into Sunday the center of the system will shift to our south, which pulls in colder air for the remainder of the day Sunday. As that colder air filters in, it looks like we will see a changeover from rain to a wintry mix or snow to close out the day. There are still many questions and concerns over how fast that will occur and if there will be enough cold air while the moisture is still in place. However, it does look like we will see snowfall of some sort. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer and confidence begins to climb.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

