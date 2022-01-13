Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Seasonably mild day ahead with eyes on a winter storm this weekend

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Thursday! Slight warmer out there to start today but we are still in winter.

Expecting another seasonable day out there today with temperatures climbing from the 30s this morning into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. A few more clouds out there today, but we should still see some sunshine. A quick moving low pressure system from the northwest will sweep through today with enough energy to bring some spots a few isolated showers this afternoon, but a majority of the Valley will stay dry. Wind today will be breezy at times, gusting from the west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

The First Alert is out for Sunday due to the potential of winter weather as we round out the weekend. Saturday will be the beginning of the event and start as all rain during the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be too warm on Saturday to promote any winter weather. Highs Friday and Saturday will be around 50-degrees. Overnight into Sunday the center of the system will shift to our south, which pulls in colder air for the remainder of the day Sunday. As that colder air filters in, it looks like we will see a changeover from rain to a wintry mix or snow to close out the day. There are still many questions and concerns over how fast that will occur and if there will be enough cold air while the moisture is still in place. However, it does look like we will see snowfall of some sort. Stay tuned for more information as we get closer and confidence begins to climb.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
David McCoy
Defense attorney withdraws from HPD officer’s capital murder case
Each capital murder charges could result in the death penalty.
Attorneys representing HPD officer charged with capital murder file several motions

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather Forecasts at 10
WAFF 4 Day Forecast
50s to end the week; First Alert for Sunday
Wednesday
Wednesday evening forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5