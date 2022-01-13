Deals
Scottsboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Drug agents seized drugs and guns when arresting John Allen Leightner.
Drug agents seized drugs and guns when arresting John Allen Leightner.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man has been arrested after a one-year drug trafficking investigation on Wednesday.

John Allen Leightner of Scottsboro was arrested and charged with outstanding arrest warrants for trafficking morphine, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoid, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substances, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leightner was arrested at his residence on Lemon Street in Scottsboro. When arresting Leightner, drug agents found 361 grams of methamphetamine, 326 ounces of marijuana, 168 grams of crack cocaine, 51 grams of cocaine HCL (powder), 86 grams of fentanyl, 420 grams of spice (synthetic cannabinoid, 31 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, four handguns and seven rifles.

He is being held at Jackson County Jail on a $130,500 bond.

