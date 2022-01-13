RANA recycle delays will continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) has been dealing with service delays and it looks like that is going to continue.

RANA announced on Thursday that there have been delays in service for the Huntsville-Madison area with recycle pickup due to mechanical issues in trucks and health issues with employees.

Doc Holladay from RANA released this statement:

This is to update you and ask for your help in sharing the news that there has been and will continue to be RANA service delays due to uncontrollable factors affecting RANA’s collection contractor. There are intermittent mechanical issues with trucks and health issues with employees that seriously impact the timeliness of collections. While this is unfortunate and inconvenient for RANA customers, it is important that our residents understand RANA is working as hard as possible under the circumstances to return to normal schedules. We need your help in communicating this message to our residents as soon as possible.

We are asking RANA customers to leave their cart(s) on the curb to allow additional time for crews to collect their recyclables. The collections times, unfortunately, cannot be guaranteed at this time.

Please place your cart(s) out for service on your regular collection day (prior to 7 a.m.). We ask that you leave your cart(s) out until they are collected.

We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we diligently work to resolve the delayed collection issues and return to our normal schedule.

