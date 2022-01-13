Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

People from all over flock to Festival of the Cranes

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a great migration that you can see up close and personal. We’re talking about the migration of cranes that fly to north Alabama this time of year.

Every year, Festival of the Cranes happens in Decatur as a way to learn more about the beautiful birds. You can visit exhibits at Cook Museum of Natural Science, catch a show from Grammy-winner John Paul White at the Princess Theatre, head out for a bird walk, visit the Observation Building to view thousands of Sandhill cranes as well as Whooping cranes and raptors and much more.

Festival of the Cranes is hosted by Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association and is taking place January 16-16. You can learn about all of the events on the Festival of the Cranes website, linked here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
Crews respond to car, structure fire at FedEx in Madison