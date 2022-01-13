People from all over flock to Festival of the Cranes

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a great migration that you can see up close and personal. We’re talking about the migration of cranes that fly to north Alabama this time of year.

Every year, Festival of the Cranes happens in Decatur as a way to learn more about the beautiful birds. You can visit exhibits at Cook Museum of Natural Science, catch a show from Grammy-winner John Paul White at the Princess Theatre, head out for a bird walk, visit the Observation Building to view thousands of Sandhill cranes as well as Whooping cranes and raptors and much more.

Festival of the Cranes is hosted by Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association and is taking place January 16-16. You can learn about all of the events on the Festival of the Cranes website, linked here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.