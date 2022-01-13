Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

One man dead following fire in Moores Mill area

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews responded to a large structure fire that killed one man in the Moores Mill area Thursday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a man was originally in critical condition due to the fire on 111 Tres Drive. WAFF 48 is told the man later died at the scene.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue responded to the fire along with crews from Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 News for more details.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
Crews respond to car, structure fire at FedEx in Madison

Latest News

Madison possibly changing governing style
Committee recommends changing City of Madison’s government structure
New details on HPD officer David McCoy
New details on former HPD officer David McCoy
The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama is now handling Madison County's curbside recycling.
RANA recycle delays will continue
Magnolia Terrace gets historic recognition
City of Huntsville takes steps to put Magnolia Terrace neighborhood on national historic registry