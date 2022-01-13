One man dead following fire in Moores Mill area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews responded to a large structure fire that killed one man in the Moores Mill area Thursday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a man was originally in critical condition due to the fire on 111 Tres Drive. WAFF 48 is told the man later died at the scene.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue responded to the fire along with crews from Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 News for more details.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.