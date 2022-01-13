Deals
Muscle Shoals City Schools transitioning to virtual learning due to staffing shortages, absenteeism

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Muscle Shoals City Schools will transition to virtual learning effective Jan. 14 due to staffing shortages and high absenteeism as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.

According to MSCS, in-person learning will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“As we approach a long weekend, the transition to remote learning on Friday will provide our students and staff four days of separation to slow the spread of the virus and allow those who are currently sick time to recover,” said the school system in a statement.

Teachers will communicate expectations for learning on Friday and distribute any resources students will need for remote assignments. All MSCS faculty and staff members also may work from home on Friday.

“Remote learning may require, but is not limited to, live or recorded class sessions and completing assigned activities as grades may be taken,” said MSCS. “Enrichment activities may also be assigned to support student learning and keep students engaged academically.”

Parents should ensure their students are checking their emails and/or their respective learning platforms.

