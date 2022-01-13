Marshall County crews work to repair water leak on Driftwood Drive

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - District 1 County Commissioner Ronnie Shumate says the water leak on Driftwood Drive has been repaired.

In Marshall County, many people are going out of their way to avoid Union Grove Road, which had a portion washed away by storms last month.

People have been having to detour onto Driftwood Drive, but there was a problem there on Thursday after a major water leak popped up.

Jason Valcourt lives on Driftwood Drive, which is now the detour route for drivers and residents.

“They’re flying past the house, and if I didn’t know better, I would think I was in the grandstands of Talladega,” said Jason Valcourt.

Now, with a water leak on Driftwood Drive, traffic has been rerouted, which has reduced some of the traffic for now. He took his concerns to the Marshall County Commissioners on Wednesday to address the narrow road and speeding from drivers.

“I’ve had my mailbox run into; they ran into the trash can. I’ve almost been hit several times because my mailbox is on the opposite side of the road from my house, and it’s just not local traffic,” said Valcourt.

District 1 Commissioner Ronnie Shumate took immediate action and sent crews out to repair the leak on Wednesday.

He and commissioners also approved a 20 mph speed limit for the road to help alleviate some of the speeding concerns.

“I know the residents are upset, and I would be too, but it’s a band-aid, and we are trying to look into but, and we got other people that are upset because it’s a narrow road because they say it’s dangerous and I understand that,” said Shumate.

Shumate says crews plan to widen the road and put some gravel down. He says speed limit signs will also be placed along the road. As for now, he says fixing the water leak and reopening Driftwood Drive is the top priority.

Repairs for Union Grove Road could take up to 6 months.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.