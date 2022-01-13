Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Marshall County commissioners tour multimillion jail renovation project

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An $8 million jail renovation project in Marshall County is making some progress after facing delays due to COVID-19.

WAFF 48 got a peek inside the jail, with the sheriff and commissioners to see how much progress has been made. After much planning and preparing bids to renovate the Marshall County Jail, progress is being made.

Sheriff Phil Sims says COVID was an impact in delaying the multimillion renovation project.

“Now we are at the point where we have boots on the ground, we have contractors in the building, and the only thing we are experiencing now is supply issues,” said Sims.

Sims says the entire jail will be renovated, with most of it being gutted and replaced with upgraded technology, amenities, and added security, including new cell doors and security windows.

He says none of this would be possible without the help of the Marshall County Commission. District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker toured the jail on Wednesday.

He says they approved a $5 million bond and used $3 million. Baker says it will bring the jail up to state and national codes and make it ADA compliant.

“Where it was before, you had a lot of water problems and a lot of mold problems, and we are just trying to solve that,” said Baker.

Project leader Kelly Howard with Martin & Coby Construction, says they are hoping to finish the women’s cellblock by the end of January.

They are currently being housed at the Albertville jail.

The rest of the renovations are expected to be completed by 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound

Latest News

Crews work to fix water leak on Driftwood Drive.
Marshall County crews work to repair water leak on Driftwood Drive
WAFF 4 Day Forecast
50s to end the week; First Alert for Sunday
Crews respond to car, structure fire at FedEx in Madison
Virtual learning
Muscle Shoals City Schools transitioning to virtual learning due to staffing shortages, absenteeism