Marshall County commissioners tour multimillion jail renovation project

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An $8 million jail renovation project in Marshall County is making some progress after facing delays due to COVID-19.

WAFF 48 got a peek inside the jail, with the sheriff and commissioners to see how much progress has been made. After much planning and preparing bids to renovate the Marshall County Jail, progress is being made.

Sheriff Phil Sims says COVID was an impact in delaying the multimillion renovation project.

“Now we are at the point where we have boots on the ground, we have contractors in the building, and the only thing we are experiencing now is supply issues,” said Sims.

Sims says the entire jail will be renovated, with most of it being gutted and replaced with upgraded technology, amenities, and added security, including new cell doors and security windows.

He says none of this would be possible without the help of the Marshall County Commission. District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker toured the jail on Wednesday.

He says they approved a $5 million bond and used $3 million. Baker says it will bring the jail up to state and national codes and make it ADA compliant.

“Where it was before, you had a lot of water problems and a lot of mold problems, and we are just trying to solve that,” said Baker.

Project leader Kelly Howard with Martin & Coby Construction, says they are hoping to finish the women’s cellblock by the end of January.

They are currently being housed at the Albertville jail.

The rest of the renovations are expected to be completed by 2023.

