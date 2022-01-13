Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lauderdale County School System transitions to remote learning for one day

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday will be a remote learning day for students attending schools in the Lauderdale County School system.

On January 14, students will complete assignments from home. The announcement made on the system’s Facebook page details staff shortages as the reason for virtual learning.

To all Lauderdale County School System Families: Due to staff shortages, Lauderdale County Schools will transition to...

Posted by Lauderdale County Schools, Alabama on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Lauderdale County Schools will also be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
David McCoy
Defense attorney withdraws from HPD officer’s capital murder case

Latest News

This person is a suspect in a gas station armed robbery that occurred along Highway 72 near...
Armed robbery occurs at gas station near Mud Creek
HPD's Mark McMurray and ALEA's Jason Peek speak to the media on Thursday.
HPD, ALEA officials issue statements on murder investigation involving former officer
Harris Home for Children seeking community support
Harris Home for Children seeking community support, funding and partnerships
HPD, ALEA officials hold news conference on capital murder case
HPD, ALEA officials hold news conference on capital murder case