Lauderdale County School System transitions to remote learning for one day
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday will be a remote learning day for students attending schools in the Lauderdale County School system.
On January 14, students will complete assignments from home. The announcement made on the system’s Facebook page details staff shortages as the reason for virtual learning.
Lauderdale County Schools will also be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
