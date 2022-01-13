Lauderdale County School System transitions to remote learning for one day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday will be a remote learning day for students attending schools in the Lauderdale County School system.

On January 14, students will complete assignments from home. The announcement made on the system’s Facebook page details staff shortages as the reason for virtual learning.

To all Lauderdale County School System Families: Due to staff shortages, Lauderdale County Schools will transition to... Posted by Lauderdale County Schools, Alabama on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Lauderdale County Schools will also be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

