Huntsville city council to consider red light cameras

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville may get one step closer to having red light cameras installed throughout the area.

City council member Frances Akridge is sponsoring the bill. She wants to get the approval of the council to bring in a red light camera pilot program.

She says she wants to bring in this surveillance program to improve safety on the road. She says she would want these cameras to be installed in problem intersections, ones that historically see several car accidents.

Meanwhile, groups like the National Motorist Association says red-light cameras don’t do much for safety but do just generate revenue for the city.

Others say red light cameras are a violation of privacy. Akridge says she we already give up a lot of our privacy to exist in the public. “There is nothing in our city that’s totally private. Our policedepartment already use face recognition when it’s needed, they use license plate recognition when it’s needed. We are on public roads.”

Akridge is seeking the city council’s approval at January 13′s meeting to bring it to the state legislature. The state would have final approval,

