Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Hartselle City Schools transitioning to remote learning

(WILX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle City Schools will transition to remote learning on Friday, Jan. 14 due to staff shortages and high absenteeism as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases.

HCS will re-open for in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19 following MLK day and the scheduled virtual day for students on Tuesday.

“As we approach a long weekend, the transition to remote learning on Friday will provide our students and staff with five days of separation to slow the spread of the virus and allow those who are currently sick time to recover,” said HCS in a statement.

https://www.facebook.com/253050258058189/posts/5238236672872831

The school system says remote learning will also provide relief to the enormous staffing challenges HCS is facing. Teachers will communicate their expectations and distribute resources for remote assignments.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Winter weather is possible in the Valley this weekend. Brandon Spinner has a breakdown of what...
FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound
Crews respond to car, structure fire at FedEx in Madison

Latest News

Magnolia Terrace gets historic recognition
City of Huntsville takes steps to put Magnolia Terrace neighborhood on national historic registry
Cody Wayne Terry
Trinity man charged with first-degree rape, sodomy
Exclusive interview with Gov. Kay Ivey about gas tax
Gov. Ivey, other Alabama officials share support for Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling
Festival of the Cranes
People from all over flock to Festival of the Cranes