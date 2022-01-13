Hartselle City Schools transitioning to remote learning

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hartselle City Schools will transition to remote learning on Friday, Jan. 14 due to staff shortages and high absenteeism as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases.

HCS will re-open for in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 19 following MLK day and the scheduled virtual day for students on Tuesday.

“As we approach a long weekend, the transition to remote learning on Friday will provide our students and staff with five days of separation to slow the spread of the virus and allow those who are currently sick time to recover,” said HCS in a statement.

The school system says remote learning will also provide relief to the enormous staffing challenges HCS is facing. Teachers will communicate their expectations and distribute resources for remote assignments.

