FIRST ALERT: A breakdown of our potential for rain changing to snow on Sunday

If you haven’t already heard, there is a chance that we could see some winter weather this weekend, specifically Sunday. There has been a lot of social media gossip about this weekend’s system so lets answer some questions about this weekend and what we do know.

As of Thursday morning, the system was moving over the Pacific Ocean into the Pacific Northwest. Over the next 24 to 48 hours this system will dive into the Plains and down into Texas and will ultimately move through the southeast. The main issue with forecasting totals and specifics this far away from the actual event is that we haven’t even received real observations from this system as it has been over the ocean. Once this moves over land we will get better data and true observations of the system. This will help model data, especially the high-resolution computer models, which will lead to more clarity in the forecast as we get closer.

Things to think about regarding this weekend's weather event (WAFF 48)

WHAT WE KNOW:

The beginning of the event for those of us here in the Tennessee Valley will be during the middle of the day and into the afternoon on Saturday and it will all be rain. Temperatures on Saturday will be way too warm for any winter precipitation to be possible. We expect temperatures to stay into the mid to upper 40s most of the day which is well above freezing. This is due to a strong wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Rain is possible as early as noon Saturday but may not arrive until later in the afternoon. Once the rain moves in, aside from a few breaks in the shower, we will stay wet through Sunday night.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning is when the dynamics of the system will change as the center of the low-pressure system nears and the colder temperatures begin to move in.

WHAT WE ARE WATCHING:

The big question will be the placement and speed of the low-pressure itself and how that changes the temperatures. The slower the low moves in, and also the further north it is, the less likely snowfall will be. This is still the biggest question with this system and plays a huge role in how this event concludes. Remember, temperatures need to be below freezing at all levels of the atmosphere for snow to fall and accumulation. Temperatures will greatly depend on the low-pressure system’s placement.

A Comparison of Computer Model Day for Sunday's Winter Weather Threat. One the left is the EURO model and on the right is the American, GFS Model. (WAFF 48)

Above is a comparison of two different computer models and where the low pressure is at 10 AM on Sunday. Both are drastically different with where the center of the low will be at that point. The European Model is further to our southwest which would mean we see a slower change over to snow with temperatures staying right around 40-degrees. If it ends up being closer to this solution The American Model already has the center of the system well off to the northeast of us by that time which already has temperatures dropping towards freezing. This solution would favor more snowfall here in the Valley.

Which one is correct? Neither. Models are tools to help us make forecasts, not an actual forecast itself. A good metaphor that colleague Brad Panovich (Meteorologist in Charlotte, NC) has used, “Models are like picking up lumber and tools from your favorite hardware store. It might be the start of something cool, but you still need a skilled craftsman to build the finished product. Models/Apps just show you the tools, not the finished products,” which is what we are working towards.

IMPACTS:

No matter what happens, this does look to make some sort of impact to your weekend. If it stays as all rain, then we may see some minor flooding, especially since we have seen some heavy rain over the last few weeks. Soils are already soaked so additional water could lead to some flooding, and we will likely see between a half inch to inch and a half of moisture from this system.

Precipitation will be heavy at time this weekend. On the left is a look at potential rainfall for the Valley this weekend. The right is a look at where the best chance at snow will be. (WAFF 48)

If we see the cold air change things to sleet or snow we will see some accumulation as well as road impacts. Travel would be difficult Sunday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks more likely that places to our north in Middle Tennessee will have the best chance at seeing multiple inches of snow. For North Alabama, the better chance of snow is over Sand Mountain and northeast Alabama. Either way, whatever the outcome is, you have until early Sunday to be ready for these impacts.

