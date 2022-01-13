Deputies searching for stolen camper in Limestone County
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen camper.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a stolen camper trailer from Tanner on Jan. 6 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Two individuals can be seen on survelience video looking at a similar trailer at the same location.
The individuals who stole the camper can be seen looking at a similar camper at the location. Anyone with information on this camper’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Lance Royals at 256-232-0111.
