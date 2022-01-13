Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Deputies searching for stolen camper in Limestone County

Deputies searching for stolen camper
Deputies searching for stolen camper(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen camper.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a stolen camper trailer from Tanner on Jan. 6 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Two individuals can be seen on survelience video looking at a similar trailer at the same location.

The individuals who stole the camper can be seen looking at a similar camper at the location. Anyone with information on this camper’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Lance Royals at 256-232-0111.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Huntsville police identify murder-suicide victims
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
David McCoy
Court date set for HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder
William Travis Tucker mugshot
Lauderdale County man charged with theft turns himself in
Courtney Spraggins
Coroner: Pregnant woman’s cause of death is fatal gunshot wound

Latest News

Virtual learning
Muscle Shoals City Schools transitioning to virtual learning due to staffing shortages, absenteeism
Police lights
Woodville woman killed in two-vehicle crash
High School Students create podcasts
Athens students share their voice through new podcast
Courtney Spraggins' autopsy results released by coroner
Courtney Spraggins' autopsy results released by coroner