Deputies searching for stolen camper in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen camper.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a stolen camper trailer from Tanner on Jan. 6 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Two individuals can be seen on survelience video looking at a similar trailer at the same location.

The individuals who stole the camper can be seen looking at a similar camper at the location. Anyone with information on this camper’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Lance Royals at 256-232-0111.

